Gold Just Topped $2,000… Are Gold Stocks a Buy?

Gold just rushed past $2,000 for the first time since Covid first struck (and people were panicking).
Does that mean you should be buying?
For many, they look at gold mining companies as a ‘gold alternate’ to capture bigger gains as gold moves.
Today, I’m going to share more about if this is a good idea…
Plus, I’ll reveal what I believe IS a good gold stock to buy at this moment.
As real interest rates go down, gold will go up… and that’s happening as we speak.
Every Thursday, I share tips like this for free.
And this is a very important one as gold prices tell you a lot about the global economy.
Click here for what gold stock I recommend (and which to avoid),
We’re Putting a Financial Advisor in Your Pocket
The news is full of AI that can write short stories, engage in conversation, even generate pictures. But none of it is really helping investors like you.
That’s why we’ve been working tirelessly on the #1 finance AI tool to ensure you can find better investments, faster, with less work. Just ask this AI about the kinds of stocks you want, and it’ll do the research for you in seconds.
While other AI tools cost up to $500+/month, today you can access what we’ve developed for FREE for 30 days by clicking here.