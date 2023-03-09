Extreme Readings on Economic Data (Expect to Feel the Effects)

I’m looking at a chart comparing bond yields correlated to the US economy.

Right now, there are extreme readings in a pattern not ever seen.

Usually, as the economy goes down, so do bond yields and vice versa.

However — right now, economic data is worsening quickly but bond yields are rocketing higher.

I have not seen this before.

Why does this matter?

Because it will eventually affect equities in a major way.

