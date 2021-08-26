Every Trader Uses This One Indicator Wrong (Very Wrong)

by Serge Berger

Are moving averages very reliable for your trading?

I actually use 3 different moving averages which I’ll share today.

For some traders, it’s a ‘go-to’ indicator for selecting when to enter and exit and a position.

I believe it’s not as simple as that.

In fact, I believe if you only follow moving averages, you’ll get knocked around by the big money.

Instead, here’s how I approach moving averages and see how I use them to win 70-80% of the time.

