Every Trader Uses This One Indicator Wrong (Very Wrong)

Are moving averages very reliable for your trading?

I actually use 3 different moving averages which I’ll share today.

For some traders, it’s a ‘go-to’ indicator for selecting when to enter and exit and a position.

I believe it’s not as simple as that.

In fact, I believe if you only follow moving averages, you’ll get knocked around by the big money.

Instead, here’s how I approach moving averages and see how I use them to win 70-80% of the time.