Don’t Trade This Market Right Now

Let me share with you one of the best tips on making money in the market…
Good traders know WHEN to trade — Great traders know when NOT TO TRADE.
Nothing is worse than seeing a huge run-up in your account only to give it all back when the market isn’t working. (a lot of amateurs did this with their January wins).
And I’m right now looking at a chart that could be a tell-tale sign to “Do not trade this market” right now.
You may disregard this message because you’re looking for a hot trade…
Or, the smarter folks who are serious will watch this 8-minute video and learn one of the most valuable lessons (and see the chart to watch for when to get aggressive).
82% winners from options? (many thought impossible)
If you’re used to losing money with options... listen up. There’s a way to flip options on their end and win 82% of the time... and win thousands every 11 days. We’re doing this even during 2020.
[FREE DOWNLOAD] 10 Simple Rules for Trading Options Like a Pro
Follow these 10 simple rules from 20-year professional options trading veteran, Jay Soloff and start earning a reliable extra income from options.
NO prior experience needed to master these 10 simple options trading rules.
Enter your email below and receive access to this FREE guide...