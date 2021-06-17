Don’t Trade This Market Right Now

Let me share with you one of the best tips on making money in the market…

Good traders know WHEN to trade — Great traders know when NOT TO TRADE.

Nothing is worse than seeing a huge run-up in your account only to give it all back when the market isn’t working. (a lot of amateurs did this with their January wins).

And I’m right now looking at a chart that could be a tell-tale sign to “Do not trade this market” right now.

You may disregard this message because you’re looking for a hot trade…

Or, the smarter folks who are serious will watch this 8-minute video and learn one of the most valuable lessons (and see the chart to watch for when to get aggressive).