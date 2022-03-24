Don’t Buy Into This Rally… Stocks are Going Down Again

I’m going to show you a few charts on the next page revealing how we might not be out of the woods yet.
Despite seeing some relief rallying last week…
From a technical perspective, I expect more downside to come.
This isn’t a fundamental statement… nor a remark about any geopolitical events…
I’m looking purely from 20+ years of technical knowledge including time at JP Morgan.
I share these types of ideas every single week FOR FREE.
I recorded a brief 3 minute video to explain what I see happening in the major indices and why my hypothesis is bearish in the short-term.
You can hear my thoughts in the short video above.
Traditional brokers don’t make it easy for investors to get in on the Next Big Thing...
Or on the best income stock.
They make you work to find the right stocks or ETFs on your own…
Take the time and effort to research and analyze each one, and pay for access to top-notch research…
Decide how best to allocate your money between the stocks…
All the while “holding your nose” over the huge fees they’re likely to charge you…
And manage and rebalance the portfolio all by yourself.
But there’s a better way that uses AI to help you find the right investment. It’s called Magnifi...*