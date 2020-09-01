Trade of the Week: Salesforce

One of the hottest stocks this past week was Salesforce.com (CRM). The software company recently posted huge earnings and was also added to the Dow Jones Industrial Average. Being added to the DJIA is a big deal for a stock because index tracking funds have to buy it to add it to their portfolios.
This generally causes a short-term boost in the stock price. As expected, there has been a lot of call activity in CRM. Last week, there was also a fair amount of out-of-the-money call selling, which could be a sign of covered call positioning.
