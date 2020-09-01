Trade of the Week: Salesforce

Options, Strategies, Videos
by Jay Soloff

One of the hottest stocks this past week was Salesforce.com (CRM). The software company recently posted huge earnings and was also added to the Dow Jones Industrial Average. Being added to the DJIA is a big deal for a stock because index tracking funds have to buy it to add it to their portfolios.

This generally causes a short-term boost in the stock price. As expected, there has been a lot of call activity in CRM. Last week, there was also a fair amount of out-of-the-money call selling, which could be a sign of covered call positioning.

Author: Jay SoloffJay Soloff is the Options Portfolio Manager at Investors Alley. Jay was previously the Chief Options Strategist at Hyperion Financial Group where he was the editor for over six years of several successful options newsletters. Prior to joining the online investment world, Jay was a floor trader and market maker on the CBOE, the world's largest options exchange. His experience includes trading a multi-million dollar options portfolio in equities options as well as serving as a consultant to Wall Street options trading groups. Jay also spent time as a senior analyst at a hedge fund of funds, where he analyzed professional options funds as well as traded option strategies for hedging purposes. All told, Jay has 20 years of options trading experience. He received his undergrad degree in Economics at the University of Illinois - Champaign, and his MBA and Master of Science in Information Management from Arizona State University.