Can You Use Stocks For Bond-Like Returns?

Dividend Investing, Growth Stocks
by Jay Soloff

One way to increase your cash flow from owning stocks is to write an in-the-money- covered call on a dividend stock.  Last week, a trader sold a call on AT&T (T) that was below the stock price and doesn’t expire until next January.  The purpose of the trade is to collect premium from the call while also being able to capture the next couple dividend payments. The returns are more bond-like in nature than traditional equity returns. 

Author: Jay SoloffJay Soloff is the Options Portfolio Manager at Investors Alley. Jay is also the editor for Options for Income, Profit Wheel 360, and co-editor of Weekly Income Accelerator with Tim Plaehn. Prior to joining the online investment world, Jay was a floor trader and market maker on the CBOE, the world's largest options exchange. His experience includes trading a multi-million dollar options portfolio in equities options as well as serving as a consultant to Wall Street options trading groups. Jay also spent time as a senior analyst at a hedge fund of funds, where he analyzed professional options funds as well as traded option strategies for hedging purposes. All told, Jay has 20 years of options trading experience. He received his undergrad degree in Economics at the University of Illinois - Champaign, and his MBA and Master of Science in Information Management from Arizona State University.