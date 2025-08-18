Can These Colorfully Named ETFs Actually Boost Your Account?

I recently came across the relatively new high-yield ETFs from NestYield. The website graphics are eye-catching, to say the least. They have my attention, and the next step is to examine their historical and potential performance.



Here are a couple of screenshots from the NestYield.com website:

EGGQ, EGGS, and EGGY are the stock symbols for the three ETFs currently offered by NestYield. Let’s take a look at each.

The NestYield Visionary ETF (EGGQ) invests in large-cap stocks leading the innovation in the economy. The top five holdings are Broadcom, NVIDIA, Vistra Corp, Netflix, and Coinbase. EGGQ launched on December 26, 2024, and has posted a total return of 19.27% since its IPO.

The NestYield Dynamic Income ETF (EGGY) owns a portfolio that closely resembles the holdings of EGGQ. With EGGY, fund managers employ a more aggressive options-selling strategy to achieve a higher distribution yield for the fund. EGGY was launched at the same time as EGGQ, and the total return since then has been 14.89%.

The NestYield Total Return Guard ETF (EGGS) launched on the same date and owns a very similar (or the same) portfolio as the other two NestYield ETFs. The EGGS goal is to use option strategies to hedge against market downturns. EGGS has returned 13.06% since its IPO.

The NestYield website does not list distribution yields for these ETFs. They all pay monthly dividends, and using the most recent payout, here is the current distribution yield for each.

EGGQ: 5.68%

EGGY: 24.95%

EGGS: 13.18%

The NestYield strategies utilize a similar portfolio of large-cap growth stocks and apply different options strategies to either capture capital gains, generate high cash yields, or hedge against a market downturn. The differing strategies let investors select their level of risk. The returns show that lowering risk will also lower returns in an up market, such as the one we have had in 2025. The results would be very different in a flat or down market.

As I do for my ETF Income Edge service, I will compare the EGG returns against the universe of high-yield ETFs, seeking to balance yields and portfolio stability.