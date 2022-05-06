Buy This Generator Manufacturer Before Hurricane Season Starts

With hurricane season approaching, investors may want to keep an eye on Generac Holdings (GNRC).

After all, this is the company that provides power generation equipment and other light-motor equipment for industrial and residential customers—in fact, it’s the the market leader in home standby generators.

Beyond the physical damage to homes and businesses, one of the biggest inconveniences of a powerful storm is electrical outages, and 2022 looks like it will be filled with big storms. As noted by NPR: “The busier-than-average predicted season continues a trend that researchers have seen for some time. Last season, CSU scientists predicted 17 named storms and four major hurricanes. It ended up being the third-most active season on record.”

Assuming at least some of those storms lead to power outages, people in storm-affected areas will need back-up power, and this is where Generac comes into play. Needless to say, Generac Holdings could see another solid year ahead.

Even better, company earnings are solid. In fact, earlier this week the company posted better-than-expected earnings and raised its 2022 sales outlook. For Q1 2022, the company posted adjusted EPS of $2.09, which topped estimates for $1.92. Revenue came in at $1.14 billion, which also beat expectations for $1.09 billion.

And according to Barron’s, “The company also increased its full-year 2022 sales outlook, ‘as a result of better-than-expected production output in the first quarter and additional price actions being taken in the second quarter.’ Generac now expects sales to increase between 36% and 40%, which is more than the previous guidance of 32% to 36%.”

Even now, GNRC is still looking attractive, as it pivots higher.

Again, keep an eye on shares of GNRC. Not only is it oversold, but it could also be a top winner as the 2022 hurricane season comes barreling through.