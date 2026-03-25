2 Simple Ways to Earn More From Your Savings

If you read my articles here, you are likely someone who is comfortable managing your own portfolio and investments. I am writing this so you can talk to the people you know who find investing in the markets very scary. They have little or no knowledge and don’t know where to start.

I talk to a lot of people. I am friendly that way, and if you sit next to me at the bar, we will likely strike up a conversation. I like to share stories about my days as an F-16 fighter pilot. When I share that I’m a stock market newsletter writer, I hear about a lot of different levels of knowledge. I know a lot of people worry about saving money and whether they will be able to retire comfortably.



Most working folks will have retirement savings in an employer-sponsored 401 (k) plan. The employer’s plan will dictate what investments are available. If someone has changed jobs, they will likely have 401 (k) accounts with each employer.

To take control of 401 (k) retirement money, you can have the funds rolled over into a self-directed IRA. Open an IRA account with a brokerage firm like Charles Schwab. If you have multiple 401 (k) accounts, they can be rolled into a single IRA. Doing this gives you control over your retirement savings.

With money in a self-directed IRA, you can choose your own investments. If you get your retirement savings set up that way, a subscription to my Dividend Hunter service will guide you to investments that will let your retirement savings pay you a great income and last for the rest of your life.

Some people will never invest in the stock market. They may be scared of stocks and ETFs for a range of reasons, and will likely have their savings in bank CDs. CDs are as safe as safe can be, but with current interest rates of only 3% to 4%.

Ignite Funding makes first deed construction and development loans that investors can buy into. The individual loans have a $10,000 minimum investment. Ignite now offers an opportunity called Connect Invest. This service offers notes paid from a pool of many Ignite Funding loans. Connect Invest offers notes with terms of six , 12, and 24 months. Interest rates range from 7.5% to 9%. The minimum investment is $500. Interest is paid monthly. For someone looking for yields better than local bank CDs, Connect Invest is worth looking into. You can find more information at this link: Connect Invest.