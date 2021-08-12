1 Technical Trader Reveals Where Bitcoin Could Go Next

I’m still on vacation… but with the recent rally in cryptocurrencies, I’m digging into some charts on them.

With Bitcoin, Ethereum and others, there are no “fundamentals” to study. Meaning, all we have is the chart to predict where we think these prices could go.

Right now, they’re rallying strong…

And going into the fall, we usually see more volume and volatility in these coins.

Take a look at this quick video where I break down where Bitcoin and Ethereum could go next.