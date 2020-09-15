Trade of the Week: Workhorse (WKHS)

Investors have been very high on electric vehicle companies so far this year. While Tesla (TSLA) gets the most press as the leader in the industry, there are several smaller players who have seen plenty of action. One of these companies is Workhorse (WKHS), which makes electric delivery vans.

WKHS has gotten a lot of positive attention recently and the share price has spiked. Options action has also been brisk, with quite a bit of bullish action last week, including a one-week call spread with a high potential payout if the stock keeps climbing.