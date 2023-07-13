Why the Great Jobs Numbers are Actually a Bad Sign

The latest jobs numbers are great, with unemployment at just 3.6%.

That’s very, very low. Great news, right?

Lots of analysts seem to think so. But that’s because they seem to think things will just continue improving at the same rate as they have so far.

In today’s video, I pull up a chart that clearly shows that unemployment numbers this low may be great…

But they can only get worse from here. The same is true of the economy as a whole. Check out my short 2-minute video to see why we shouldn’t get complacent

