Where Do Options Traders Think Interest Rates Are Headed?

Dividend Investing, Interest Rates
by Jay Soloff
 Interest rates have been the focus on 2023 so far (to the surprise of no one). One way to trade interest rates is by using ProShares Ultrashort 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TBT). TBT moves with the direction of rates (yields) and opposite the direction of bond prices. With rates the highest they’ve been in years, a trader sold a block of June puts in TBT. This position doesn’t need rates to keep going higher, as it will work out if rates stay steady over the next few months. 

Author: Jay SoloffJay Soloff is the Options Portfolio Manager at Investors Alley. Jay is also the editor for Options for Income, Profit Wheel 360, and co-editor of Weekly Income Accelerator with Tim Plaehn. Prior to joining the online investment world, Jay was a floor trader and market maker on the CBOE, the world's largest options exchange. His experience includes trading a multi-million dollar options portfolio in equities options as well as serving as a consultant to Wall Street options trading groups. Jay also spent time as a senior analyst at a hedge fund of funds, where he analyzed professional options funds as well as traded option strategies for hedging purposes. All told, Jay has 20 years of options trading experience. He received his undergrad degree in Economics at the University of Illinois - Champaign, and his MBA and Master of Science in Information Management from Arizona State University.
