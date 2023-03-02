Where Do Options Traders Think Interest Rates Are Headed?

Interest rates have been the focus on 2023 so far (to the surprise of no one). One way to trade interest rates is by using ProShares Ultrashort 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TBT). TBT moves with the direction of rates (yields) and opposite the direction of bond prices. With rates the highest they’ve been in years, a trader sold a block of June puts in TBT. This position doesn’t need rates to keep going higher, as it will work out if rates stay steady over the next few months.

Right now, the biggest opportunity in the market has nothing to do with buying and selling stock like you’re used to…

It’s a new trade that can generate extra income on-demand every week…

Up to 96x MORE income than dividends, in fact.

It’s called The One Trade Retirement Plan, and you’re about to see how it’s possible to collect as much as $1,475 per week using it below:

See for yourself right here.