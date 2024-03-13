When Preferred Stock Makes This One Change, You Can Make Bank

Income Investing
by Tim Plaehn
My Dividend Hunter subscribers are asking me about preferred stocks that will soon go from a fixed dividend rate to a floating rate. With short-term rates up significantly over the last two years, the small group of preferreds with fixed-to-floating interest rate clauses could make investors a lot of money.

Here’s how.

Fixed-to-floating rate preferred stocks are primarily issued by financial companies such as banks and finance REITs. Preferred shares usually pay a fixed dividend rate, with the dividend amount based on a set percentage and the preferred share’s par value.

For example, a preferred with a $25.00 par value and a 6% coupon rate will pay $1.50 per year in dividends, or $0.375 per share per quarter.

Most (almost all) preferred share issues become callable at a specified date. The issuer decides whether or not to call in shares. If shares do get called, investors receive the par value in cash. But a preferred may not get called in.

A fixed-to-floating rate preferred stock adds an additional twist. When a fixed-to-floating preferred stock reaches its call date, the issuing company can either call in the shares for the par value or start paying a calculated variable rate—the interest rate goes from the fixed annual dividend to a variable rate based on current interest rates.

For example, the Annaly Capital Management 6.50% Preferred G (NLY.PrG) shares became callable on March 31, 2023. Before the call date, the 6.5% coupon rate resulted in quarterly dividends of $0.4063. The floating rate after the call date is SOFR (Secured Overnight Financing Rate) plus 4.172%. The variable floating rate dividends have ranged from $0.59 to $0.62 per share for the last four quarters. NLY.PrG currently yields 9.9%.

Quite a few fixed-to-floating preferred stocks have call dates in the next several months. When these become callable, the issuer can either call in the shares at $25.00 or start paying the higher floating rate. Here are some preferred stocks to research:

MFA Financial, Inc. 6.50% Preferred C (MFA.PrC) becomes callable on March 21. The floating rate will be SOFR plus 5.395%.

Chimera Investment Corp 8.0% Preferred B (CIM.PrB) is callable starting on March 30. The floating rate is SOFR plus 5.791%.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust 8.125% Preferred A (PMT.PrA) shares become callable on March 15. The floating rate will be SOFR plus 5.831%.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust 8.0% Preferred B (PMT.PrB) Is callable on June 15. The floating rate for these preferred shares is SOFR plus 5.99%.

The next dividend for the listed preferred shares will be a few months after the call dates. You may not know what direction the issuer will take (call the shares or pay the variable rate) until a few months after the listed call date. If you can buy these shares at prices below par, the investments are a win-win, regardless of the issuer’s decision.

