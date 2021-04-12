What You Need to Know As a Dividend Investor As Finance Becomes More Complex

Banking Industry, Dividend Investing, Hedge Funds
by Tim Plaehn

Recently, my wife—who does not follow the financial world—asked me how a hedge fund works. She read about the immense loss suffered by Credit Suisse due to the Archegos hedge fund meltdown. She wanted to know if the losses would affect customers of the bank. The discussion started me thinking about how complicated our financial and investment world is and how hard it can be for individual investors to keep up.

The world of investing has become tremendously complicated, and the Internet provides almost limitless amounts of information. However, the time you have in which to study investing is not without limit. The financial media takes advantage by providing useless soundbite after useless soundbite. I use the word useless if your goal is to invest profitably for the long term, such as for the rest of your life.

I know investors subscribe to my services for investment ideas, but I am proud of the high level of truly helpful education I provide through various communication channels.

For example, this month, the Investors Alley team is putting on a Forever Dividends Masterclass. On the Week One webinar, I noted that just the Masterclass education was worth 100 times the $79 enrollment.

I also include a detailed education section in every issue of the Dividend Hunter newsletter. I want subscribers to understand the details and nuances of investing for a high-yield income. More education makes it easier for me to help my subscribers be successful dividend-focused investors.

Here are a few topics that I share in the Dividend Hunter subscription service:

  • The benefits and drawbacks of pass-through business structures, including real estate investment trusts (REITs) and business development companies (BDCs).
  • The differences between the exchange-traded packaged products, including exchange-traded funds (ETFs), exchange-traded notes (ETNs), and closed-end funds (CEFs).
  • How covered call funds work to generate outstanding dividend payments.
  • Portfolio management to be successful through the ups and downs of the stock market.

I admit, this article has been a promotion for my Dividend Hunter newsletter. I wanted to make you aware that a subscription will get you a master’s degree-level of education in income investing for the cost of a steak dinner.

There’s still time to join the Forever Dividends Masterclass and get caught up. You’ll get immediate access to the replay of the kick-off and last week’s session and you’ll be registered to sit in the rest of the live lessons. The next one is Tuesday night! With your enrollment you also receive a one year subscription to the Dividend Hunter so you can put the plan in action. Click here for details right now. The next class is Tuesday night.

 

[FREE DOWNLOAD] 10 Simple Rules for Trading Options Like a Pro

[FREE DOWNLOAD] 10 Simple Rules for Trading Options Like a Pro

Follow these 10 simple rules from 20-year professional options trading veteran, Jay Soloff and start earning a reliable extra income from options.

 

NO prior experience needed to master these 10 simple options trading rules. 

 

Enter your email below and receive access to this FREE guide...

You have Successfully Subscribed!

As a bonus you’ll receive a free subscription to The Market Cap, an independent newsletter filled with investment ideas for dividend, growth, and options investors. You’ll also receive occasional offers and discount notices from Investors Alley and select partners.

Author: Tim PlaehnTim Plaehn is the lead investment research analyst for income and dividend investing at Investors Alley. He is the editor for The Dividend Hunter, an investment advisory delivering income investments with double digit growth in share price and dividend payments, and 30 Day Dividends, a specialty income service that takes advantage of opportunities for relatively fast, attractive profits around potential dividend payouts. Prior to his work with Investors Alley, Tim was a stock broker, a Certified Financial Planner, and F-16 Fighter pilot and instructor with the United States Air Force. During his time in the service he was stationed at various military locations in the U.S., Europe, and Asia. Tim graduated from the United States Air Force Academy with a degree in mathematics. Learn about Tim's new investment strategy for collecting income from the market each and every month without the use of options, futures, forex, covered calls, or risky trading strategies.