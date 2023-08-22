What Makes a High-Quality Stock, and Where to Find Them

Investing Strategies
by Tim Melvin
Subscribe to all of Tim Melvin’s free investing research

Last week I got to spend some time with John Davi and Frank Tedesco of Astoria Advisors. Astori is a firm that specializes in research-driven investing and offers two exchange-traded funds for public investors, as well as research for investment advisors across the United States.

The firm’s latest offering is an exchange-traded fund that focuses on owning high-quality companies. 

While quality is often talked about, very few of the talking heads in the media actually define what makes a quality company.

John and Frank take us in depth into the process of defining quality and how we can use that to earn higher returns over time – and share some details about their new ETF.

The Astoria US Quality Kings (ROE) is an ETF that invests in 100 high-quality US large-cap and mid-cap stocks. The companies are spread across several sectors of the market and the portfolio is equally weighted.

This is critical as it allows investors to avoid over-concentration like we currently see with the Super Seven in the S&P500.

This dividend stock beat the market by 2,325% in the past 22 years!

It’s not REITs or blue chips like Disney. A small, little-talked about area of the dividend stock market is pumping out market-beating returns like no tomorrow. Over 22 years, they’ve handily beat the market… and I have the #1 stock of these to give you now.

 

Author: Tim MelvinTim Melvin is a 30 year plus veteran of financial markets. He uses rigorous quantitative analysis based on the principles used in deep value and private equity styles of investing to help investors compound their wealth using strategies designed to maximize profits and minimize risk. He uses in-depth research efforts to uncover special situation opportunities that can profit regardless of market direction. He has also developed models for building alternative income portfolio that can help individual investors uses income producing portfolios previously available only to individuals. Tim believes that individuals have powerful advantages over institutions but are not taught how to use them. He wants to be the one who help individual investors stop taking entirely too much risk for too little return. Tim is the editor of The 20% Letter, Bank Takeover Letter, Underground Income, and 2023 Turn-Around Project.
Subscribe to all of Tim Melvin’s free investing research