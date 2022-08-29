What Does This Enormous Options Trade Mean for PBR?

About as big of an options trade as you’ll ever see hit the tape last week in Petrobras Brasileiro (PBR). This trade appears to be a put spread executed 150,000 times, expiring in October. The trader spent about $12 million in premiums to buy the put spread. This position may be a hedge for an investor with a large stock holding, or it may be a pure downside bet.

Trade on Tuesday… double your money by Friday? Here’s how [ad] On Tuesday, master trader Jim Fink will release a unique trade, dubbed “310F.” This trade is designed to hand you a 100% gain (or more!) in either 3 or 10 days... and always on a Friday. By using this unique “Friday Phenomenon” twice a week for the last three years, we’ve walked away with wins on 321 out of 324 trades… that’s a 99.1% success rate! Click here to discover how this "odd" trade could double your money each week.