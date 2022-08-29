What Does This Enormous Options Trade Mean for PBR?

Options
by Jay Soloff

About as big of an options trade as you’ll ever see hit the tape last week in Petrobras Brasileiro (PBR).  This trade appears to be a put spread executed 150,000 times, expiring in October.  The trader spent about $12 million in premiums to buy the put spread. This position may be a hedge for an investor with a large stock holding, or it may be a pure downside bet.

Author: Jay SoloffJay Soloff is the Options Portfolio Manager at Investors Alley. Jay is also the editor for Options for Income, Profit Wheel 360, and co-editor of Weekly Income Accelerator with Tim Plaehn. Prior to joining the online investment world, Jay was a floor trader and market maker on the CBOE, the world's largest options exchange. His experience includes trading a multi-million dollar options portfolio in equities options as well as serving as a consultant to Wall Street options trading groups. Jay also spent time as a senior analyst at a hedge fund of funds, where he analyzed professional options funds as well as traded option strategies for hedging purposes. All told, Jay has 20 years of options trading experience. He received his undergrad degree in Economics at the University of Illinois - Champaign, and his MBA and Master of Science in Information Management from Arizona State University.