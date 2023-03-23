What Does The Smart Money Think About GOLD?

by Jay Soloff
A large options block trade hit the tape last week in one of the biggest gold producers, Barrick Gold (GOLD). The trader placed a 3-legged options spread using 23,000 options contracts per leg. The spread is likely a put spread collar that allows GOLD some upside potential while hedging against a portion of downside risk. This June trade could be a way to protect some stock gains in GOLD after a recent move higher. 

Author: Jay Soloff
