What does the Black Friday selloff mean for December stocks?

Dividend Investing, Pandemic, Retail Investments
by Serge Berger

Black Friday was a day for the algorithms.

Bad news on the Covid front sent a shock wave through the system while many traders were at the dinner table or shopping mall and NOT at their trading desk.

Oil was down 13%… that’s a nasty day.

Does that mean energy is set to drop?

What about banks and tech?

What’s going to happen to the market in December?

In this short video, I have a trading opportunity to make to keep you in the black this holiday season.

I share the levels for when to take profit… and when to cut your losses.

Take a look at my thoughts for December (and a trading idea).

