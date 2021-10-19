Using Options To Help Predict Big Market Moves

Options order flow, particular large or unusual block trades, can potentially help traders predict where a big market move may occur. Large traders will often use options on ETFs in order to take a directional position on a major asset class or industry. For example, using the iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (LQD), we can see a large put spread was purchased with a March expiration. This could be a speculative bet or hedge related to rising interest rates. Higher rates could cause corporate bond prices (and LQD) to fall.

