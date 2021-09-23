Urgent* Is Evergrande the next Lehman Brothers?

This is Serge Berger with an urgent message about the Evergrande situation currently going on in China.

This company is at risk of default on their real estate portfolio… and many question if there are “contagion risks” to the US market.

Meaning, will we be seeing some correction in the short-term as this incident ripples across the globe.

I’m not here to spread fear… but rather to share with you my thoughts in this quick 5-minute video.

If the past week of volatility has been a little nerve-wrecking… check out this short, free video as I walk you through what I know.

Click here to view what I’m seeing happening in the markets as a result of Evergrande,