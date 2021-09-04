Trade of the Week: Zoom

by Jay Soloff

There was 3.5x the normal volume of options in Zoom Video Communications (ZM) on one day last week. 64% of the trade were calls, which suggests a slightly bullish bias. ZM had dropped quite a bit recently after releasing disappointing earnings. However, Cathie Wood and her ARKK fund decided to use the opportunity to buy more ZM shares. This may have sparked a trader to execute a $15 million long call trade. The trader purchased over 6,000 in-the-money calls expiring in December.

Author: Jay SoloffJay Soloff is the Options Portfolio Manager at Investors Alley. Jay was previously the Chief Options Strategist at Hyperion Financial Group where he was the editor for over six years of several successful options newsletters. Prior to joining the online investment world, Jay was a floor trader and market maker on the CBOE, the world's largest options exchange. His experience includes trading a multi-million dollar options portfolio in equities options as well as serving as a consultant to Wall Street options trading groups. Jay also spent time as a senior analyst at a hedge fund of funds, where he analyzed professional options funds as well as traded option strategies for hedging purposes. All told, Jay has 20 years of options trading experience. He received his undergrad degree in Economics at the University of Illinois - Champaign, and his MBA and Master of Science in Information Management from Arizona State University.