Trade of the Week: XOM

This week, we are doing a covered call analysis of Exxon Mobil (XOM). The stock price has been fairly range-bound this year.
However, volatility remains high enough to make covered calls attractive.
In fact, covered calls can pay over 20% in premium from calls for the year, compared to just around 3% for the standard dividend.
We are looking at XOM because there is a single stock covered call ETF from YieldMax called XOMO that could be (or could not be) an interesting addition to the portfolio in my new ETF Income Trader servic
