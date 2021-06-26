Trade of the Week: WKHS

Memestocks, Options, Videos
by Jay Soloff
Reading Time: < 1 minute

The meme stocks have continually been the most active traded options contracts over the last few weeks. However, you never know which meme stock is going to be in the spotlight from week to week. This past week, Workhorse (WKHS) was one of the big movers, up nearly 10% on one day in particular.

On that day, nearly 250,000 options contracts trades, 2x the normal amount. While 87% of the trades were calls (which tend to be bullish), the biggest trade of the day was a put spread. This trade could be a directional trade or a hedge against a down move in the stock.

Author: Jay SoloffJay Soloff is the Options Portfolio Manager at Investors Alley. Jay was previously the Chief Options Strategist at Hyperion Financial Group where he was the editor for over six years of several successful options newsletters. Prior to joining the online investment world, Jay was a floor trader and market maker on the CBOE, the world's largest options exchange. His experience includes trading a multi-million dollar options portfolio in equities options as well as serving as a consultant to Wall Street options trading groups. Jay also spent time as a senior analyst at a hedge fund of funds, where he analyzed professional options funds as well as traded option strategies for hedging purposes. All told, Jay has 20 years of options trading experience. He received his undergrad degree in Economics at the University of Illinois - Champaign, and his MBA and Master of Science in Information Management from Arizona State University.