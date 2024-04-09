Trade of the Week: WBA

Last week, in my 48-Hour Income service, we sold a cash-secured put on drug store giant, Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA).

In 48-Hour Income, the goal of the service is to generate 1% to 3% returns per week by selling 2-day puts in certain stocks.

WBA put premiums were elevated at the time due to upcoming earnings.

The share price dropped after earnings, but remained above our strike price, and we were able to let our puts expire with a limited amount of worry.

Those who sold the 19.5 puts made roughly 1.25% on the trade in just about one day because the market was closed on Friday for a holiday.