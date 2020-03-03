Trade of the Week: Volatility

Options, Videos, Volatility
by Jay Soloff

The market sold off sharply this week into correction territory on fears of the global impact of COVID-19. Options volumes were through the roof as expected as traders and investors rushed to get in and out of positions, including hedges. Volatility soared, with the VIX (S&P 500 volatility index) trading at 2-year highs.

A popular way to trade the VIX is through the iPath S&P 500 VIX Short-term Futures ETN (VXX). There were several massive trades in VXX options with some hedges being monetized or rolled out, while others were being set up for the coming weeks. One way to hedge against future downside moves, is to buy a relative inexpensive call spread in VXX.

Author: Jay SoloffJay Soloff is the Options Portfolio Manager at Investors Alley. Jay was previously the Chief Options Strategist at Hyperion Financial Group where he was the editor for over six years of several successful options newsletters. Prior to joining the online investment world, Jay was a floor trader and market maker on the CBOE, the world's largest options exchange. His experience includes trading a multi-million dollar options portfolio in equities options as well as serving as a consultant to Wall Street options trading groups. Jay also spent time as a senior analyst at a hedge fund of funds, where he analyzed professional options funds as well as traded option strategies for hedging purposes. All told, Jay has 20 years of options trading experience. He received his undergrad degree in Economics at the University of Illinois - Champaign, and his MBA and Master of Science in Information Management from Arizona State University.