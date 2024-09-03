Trade of the Week: TSM

This week, we are doing a covered call analysis on Taiwan Semiconductor (TSM).

The stock price has recovered and stabilized since the flash crash of early August.

However, volatility remains elevated, and certainly high enough to make covered calls attractive.

We are looking at TSM because there is a single stock covered call ETF from YieldMax, TSMY, that could be (or could not be) an interesting addition to the portfolio in my new ETF Income Trader service.

