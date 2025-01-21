 Trade of the Week: TSM

This week, we are doing a covered call analysis on Taiwan Semiconductor (TSM). The stock price has been on a steady climb higher over the last year.

While it’s not a particularly volatile stock, the trend higher could be conducive to a covered call strategy.

We are looking at TSM because there is a single stock covered call ETF from YieldMax, TSMY, which could be (or could not be) an interesting addition to the portfolio in my ETF Income Trader service.













