Trade of the Week: SPACs

by Jay Soloff

Unusual options volume can help you find trading opportunities, but also trades to avoid. Sometimes, instead of looking for the most action, the best course is to look at relative action. For instance, if a stock has options that are trading 100x the normal amount, it may be worth looking into. In the case of Burgundy Technology Acquisition (BTAQ), we saw this happen with almost all the trades in puts. It turns out that someone is rolling thousands of puts from October to January. This could be a large hedge or a speculative bet on the downside of the stock.

