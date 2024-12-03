Trade of the Week: SMCI

This week, we are doing a covered call analysis on Super Micro Computer (SMCI).

The stock price plummeted last month after the company’s auditor unexpectedly quit, but the stock has recovered some recently. In the meantime, volatility remains elevated.

If the rebound holds, this stock may be an interesting choice for a covered call.

We are looking at SMCI because there is a single stock covered call ETF from YieldMax, SMCY, which could be (or could not be) an interesting addition to the portfolio in my ETF Income Trader service.



