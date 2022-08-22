Trade of the Week: Small Caps

The most popular way for investors to trade small caps is through the iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM). IWM averages nearly 30 million shares traded per day, and over 750,000 options. Last week, a large fund or trader placed a block of nearly 50,000 puts in IWM that expire in October. These far-out-of-the-money puts could be a hedge against a major selloff in small caps.

If not, here's your chance to save it to your computer while it's still free. That way you will never have to pay for it again in the future.

This guide will get you placing winning trades without you needing to spend hundreds of hours studying.

In fact, you can place your first trade today after reading my "Beginner's Guide" to trading options.

Click here for your copy.