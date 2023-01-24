Trade of the Week: Silver

A large options block trade in iShares Silver Trust (SLV) made last week could be what is known as a collar trade. SLV is the most popular ETF for trading silver and is generally very active when it comes to options. Two very large blocks of puts and calls traded tied to stock (expiring in 2025) in what appears to be a protective collar spread. This type of trade generally caps the upside potential in the underlying stock in return for collecting premium, while also hedging downside risk.

If you’re not doing this in your portfolio right now…

You could be missing out on $5,900 per month in retirement.

I’m not referring to some new dividend strategy…

And this does NOT involve forex or anything complicated or risky like that.

But this “Recession-proof” strategy can generate up to $5,900 per month… in up markets… down markets… and anything in between.

Click here to learn how to collect up to $5,900/month.