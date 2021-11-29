Trade of the Week: SBUX

Retails stocks have seen a lot of options action lately including Starbucks (SBUX). The coffee giant normally trades about 55,000 options a day, but saw nearly double that on a day last week when the stock was up about 2%. Over 80% of the action was in calls, which tends to be a bullish sign. The biggest trade of the day was a covered call involving 150,000 purchased shares and 1,500 calls sold. The calls were sold at the 120 strike in January for $1.85 per contact with the stock trading around $113.

