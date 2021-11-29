Trade of the Week: SBUX

Blue Chip Stocks, Dividend Investing
by Jay Soloff

Retails stocks have seen a lot of options action lately including Starbucks (SBUX).  The coffee giant normally trades about 55,000 options a day, but saw nearly double that on a day last week when the stock was up about 2%. Over 80% of the action was in calls, which tends to be a bullish sign.  The biggest trade of the day was a covered call involving 150,000 purchased shares and 1,500 calls sold.  The calls were sold at the 120 strike in January for $1.85 per contact with the stock trading around $113.

Author: Jay SoloffJay Soloff is the Options Portfolio Manager at Investors Alley. Jay was previously the Chief Options Strategist at Hyperion Financial Group where he was the editor for over six years of several successful options newsletters. Prior to joining the online investment world, Jay was a floor trader and market maker on the CBOE, the world's largest options exchange. His experience includes trading a multi-million dollar options portfolio in equities options as well as serving as a consultant to Wall Street options trading groups. Jay also spent time as a senior analyst at a hedge fund of funds, where he analyzed professional options funds as well as traded option strategies for hedging purposes. All told, Jay has 20 years of options trading experience. He received his undergrad degree in Economics at the University of Illinois - Champaign, and his MBA and Master of Science in Information Management from Arizona State University.