Trade of the Week: RIOT

Bitcoin has been on a huge run, nearly doubling its all-time high in recent weeks to $40,000 per BTC. Of course, this action has sparked plenty of unusual options activity in blockchain related stocks like Riot Blockchain (RIOT). Over 400,000 options traded in RIOT on a big up day for BTC last week. About 70% of the action was in calls, which tends to be bullish for the stock. Some of the bigger trades may have been tied to a weekly covered call strategy meant to generate robust yields from owning RIOT shares and selling calls.
[FREE DOWNLOAD] 10 Simple Rules for Trading Options Like a Pro
Follow these 10 simple rules from 20-year professional options trading veteran, Jay Soloff and start earning a reliable extra income from options.
NO prior experience needed to master these 10 simple options trading rules.
Enter your email below and receive access to this FREE guide...