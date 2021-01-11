Trade of the Week: RIOT

Blockchain, Options, Videos
by Jay Soloff

Bitcoin has been on a huge run, nearly doubling its all-time high in recent weeks to $40,000 per BTC. Of course, this action has sparked plenty of unusual options activity in blockchain related stocks like Riot Blockchain (RIOT). Over 400,000 options traded in RIOT on a big up day for BTC last week. About 70% of the action was in calls, which tends to be bullish for the stock. Some of the bigger trades may have been tied to a weekly covered call strategy meant to generate robust yields from owning RIOT shares and selling calls.

[FREE DOWNLOAD] 10 Simple Rules for Trading Options Like a Pro

Author: Jay SoloffJay Soloff is the Options Portfolio Manager at Investors Alley. Jay was previously the Chief Options Strategist at Hyperion Financial Group where he was the editor for over six years of several successful options newsletters. Prior to joining the online investment world, Jay was a floor trader and market maker on the CBOE, the world's largest options exchange. His experience includes trading a multi-million dollar options portfolio in equities options as well as serving as a consultant to Wall Street options trading groups. Jay also spent time as a senior analyst at a hedge fund of funds, where he analyzed professional options funds as well as traded option strategies for hedging purposes. All told, Jay has 20 years of options trading experience. He received his undergrad degree in Economics at the University of Illinois - Champaign, and his MBA and Master of Science in Information Management from Arizona State University.