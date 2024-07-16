Trade of the Week: RILY

Due to the holiday last week, we didn’t make a trade in my 48-Hour Income service.

Typically, In 48-Hour Income, the goal of the service is to generate 1% to 3% returns per week by selling 2-day puts in certain stocks.

We had considered selling puts in B. Riley Financial (RILY).

The short attack on the stock has made the put premiums attractive for selling.

However, with the short week, there just wasn’t enough juice in the options to justify putting on risk and making a trade.