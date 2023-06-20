Trade of the Week: Real Estate

Short-term options trades have become increasingly popular in recent months. These types of trades can be used for both speculation and hedging. For instance, a strategist apparently decided that the day of the FOMC meeting was a good time to buy a bearish put spread on iShares US Real Estate ETF (IYR). This two-week block trade could be a hedge or bet that mortgage rates are going up in the couple weeks after the June FOMC decision has been announced.

How to Make $14,592 per Year Trading Just Once per Week If you want more stock income, but don’t want a second job analyzing charts or waiting months for a dividend, this 48-hour strategy is for you. It can generate up to $14,592 per year, takes just a few minutes each week, and is as easy as buying a dividend stock. Click here to see how this 48-hour strategy works now.