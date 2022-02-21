Trade of the Week: RBLX

Earnings, Metaverse, Options
by Jay Soloff

One of the most active options chains last week was in Roblox (RBLX), the popular video game company.  RBLX thrived during the pandemic, when it attracted a massive audience (especially among kids).  However, with the earnings release last week, it’s apparent that growth has slowed now that pandemic era seems to be coming to a close.  Numbers weren’t terrible though (despite the market reaction in the share price, down 26% in one day), as one strategist appeared to be loading up on short puts with June expirations.

