Trade of the Week: RBLX

One of the most active options chains last week was in Roblox (RBLX), the popular video game company. RBLX thrived during the pandemic, when it attracted a massive audience (especially among kids). However, with the earnings release last week, it’s apparent that growth has slowed now that pandemic era seems to be coming to a close. Numbers weren’t terrible though (despite the market reaction in the share price, down 26% in one day), as one strategist appeared to be loading up on short puts with June expirations.

