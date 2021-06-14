Trade of the Week: RBLX

Memestocks, Options, Videos
by Jay Soloff

While the meme stocks have been getting most of the headlines lately, Roblox (RBLX) continues to have very active options.  One day last week, around 140,000 options traded, with 70% of the activity on the call side.  That tends to be a bullish signal.  Several of the larger trades looked to be bullish as well, with out-the-money call buying and at-the-money put spread selling in July options.  RBLX is a $50 billion video game company that recently had its IPO and has been popular among investors.

[FREE DOWNLOAD] 10 Simple Rules for Trading Options Like a Pro

Author: Jay SoloffJay Soloff is the Options Portfolio Manager at Investors Alley. Jay was previously the Chief Options Strategist at Hyperion Financial Group where he was the editor for over six years of several successful options newsletters. Prior to joining the online investment world, Jay was a floor trader and market maker on the CBOE, the world's largest options exchange. His experience includes trading a multi-million dollar options portfolio in equities options as well as serving as a consultant to Wall Street options trading groups. Jay also spent time as a senior analyst at a hedge fund of funds, where he analyzed professional options funds as well as traded option strategies for hedging purposes. All told, Jay has 20 years of options trading experience. He received his undergrad degree in Economics at the University of Illinois - Champaign, and his MBA and Master of Science in Information Management from Arizona State University.