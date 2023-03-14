Trade of the Week: QQQ

The Invesco QQQ ETF (QQQ) is a wildly popular ETF that tracks the Nasdaq-100. It’s a tech-heavy index that has been in a sideways pattern for much of the last year. When a stock is moving sideways, a covered call can be a good way to optimize returns while holding the shares. In this case, a 6-month covered call was used to significantly up the cash flow while owning the stock, in comparison to the small dividend the ETF offers.

