Trade of the Week: PTON

Investing Strategies, Trade of the Week
by Jay Soloff

The share price of Peloton (PTON) has taken a massive beating after being a darling of the Covid era.  The exercise bike maker has struggled to appease investors as sales growth has slowed. However, investors liked a new deal between PTON and Amazon (AMZN) last week, which sent the shares up 20%. A bullish block put trade on the day also seems to support positive investor sentiment.

Author: Jay SoloffJay Soloff is the Options Portfolio Manager at Investors Alley. Jay is also the editor for Options for Income, Profit Wheel 360, and co-editor of Weekly Income Accelerator with Tim Plaehn. Prior to joining the online investment world, Jay was a floor trader and market maker on the CBOE, the world's largest options exchange. His experience includes trading a multi-million dollar options portfolio in equities options as well as serving as a consultant to Wall Street options trading groups. Jay also spent time as a senior analyst at a hedge fund of funds, where he analyzed professional options funds as well as traded option strategies for hedging purposes. All told, Jay has 20 years of options trading experience. He received his undergrad degree in Economics at the University of Illinois - Champaign, and his MBA and Master of Science in Information Management from Arizona State University.