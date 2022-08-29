Trade of the Week: PTON

The share price of Peloton (PTON) has taken a massive beating after being a darling of the Covid era. The exercise bike maker has struggled to appease investors as sales growth has slowed. However, investors liked a new deal between PTON and Amazon (AMZN) last week, which sent the shares up 20%. A bullish block put trade on the day also seems to support positive investor sentiment.

