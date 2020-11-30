Trade of the Week: PLTR

There was a significant amount of unusual options activity in Palantir (PLTR) last week, with volume 9x the regular amount on one day last week. The data analysis company’s products are used for defense and intelligence and could replace more expensive technology/resources in the US if military spending is cut.
The stock was up big after hedge funds showed substantial ownership in the recently IPOed stock. One large trade from last week was a covered call where the trader stands to generate nearly 25% yields over a roughly four month period.
Getting Hot Trades on Stocks Like NIO and TSLA
One of the more interesting stock market stories has been the rise of TSLA challenger NIO. Shares for both have been loosely correlated for most of the year... until recently when the stock was upgraded by JPMorgan. Trading volume and options activity have taken off creating some interesting trade set-ups.
