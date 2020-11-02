Trade of the Week: PINS

Idea-sharing social media site Pinterest (PINS) is seeing a lot of options action after posting standout earnings. Like many social media companies, PINS is thriving from the remote work/study/play environment brought on by the pandemic.

PINS user growth and ad revenues were better than expected, and the stock jumped over 26% higher on the day after the earnings news. One trader rolled out a moderately bullish covered call position to February, suggesting that the gains in the share price won’t be short-lived.