Trade of the Week: PINS

Idea-sharing social media site Pinterest (PINS) is seeing a lot of options action after posting standout earnings. Like many social media companies, PINS is thriving from the remote work/study/play environment brought on by the pandemic.
PINS user growth and ad revenues were better than expected, and the stock jumped over 26% higher on the day after the earnings news. One trader rolled out a moderately bullish covered call position to February, suggesting that the gains in the share price won’t be short-lived.
Have You Downloaded Your Copy of the "Beginner's Options Guide"?
If not, here's your chance to save it to your computer while it's still free. That way you will never have to pay for it again in the future.
This guide will get you placing winning trades without you needing to spend hundreds of hours studying.
In fact, you can place your first trade today after reading my "Beginner's Guide" to trading options.
[FREE DOWNLOAD] 10 Simple Rules for Trading Options Like a Pro
Follow these 10 simple rules from 20-year professional options trading veteran, Jay Soloff and start earning a reliable extra income from options.
NO prior experience needed to master these 10 simple options trading rules.
Enter your email below and receive access to this FREE guide...