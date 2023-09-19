Trade of the Week: PATH

Last week, in our 48-Hour Income service, we sold a cash-secured put on software automation company UiPath (PATH).

In 48-Hour Income, the goal of the service is to generate 1% to 3% returns per week by selling 2-day puts in certain stocks. PATH was about to announce earnings that week, and its puts looked expensive.

The stock ended up reacting positively to earnings results, and we generated a bit under 2% returns in around 2 days.