Trade of the Week: OSTK

Last week, in our 48-Hour Income service, we sold a cash-secured put on online retailer, Overstock.com (OSTK).

In 48-Hour Income, the goal of the service is to generate 1% to 3% returns per week by selling 2-day puts in certain stocks.

OSTK had earnings coming up the next day and its options premiums appeared to be overpriced.

The stock dropped below our strike price, but not until the end of expiration day, so we were able to capture about 1.5% returns in around 2 days by closing a bit early.