Trade of the Week: OSTK

Trade of the Week
by Jay Soloff
Subscribe to all of Jay Soloff’s free trading research

Last week, in our 48-Hour Income service, we sold a cash-secured put on online retailer, Overstock.com (OSTK).

In 48-Hour Income, the goal of the service is to generate 1% to 3% returns per week by selling 2-day puts in certain stocks.

OSTK had earnings coming up the next day and its options premiums appeared to be overpriced.

The stock dropped below our strike price, but not until the end of expiration day, so we were able to capture about 1.5% returns in around 2 days by closing a bit early.

My biggest investing announcement in 23 years:

What if you could collect hundreds of dollars every 48 hours? After 23 years in the markets, I’m finally revealing my fastest income strategy. You’ve never seen this before until now.

Click here to see how to generate income every 48 hours.

 

Author: Jay SoloffJay Soloff is the Options Portfolio Manager at Investors Alley. Jay is also the editor for Options for Income, Profit Wheel 360, and co-editor of Weekly Income Accelerator with Tim Plaehn. Prior to joining the online investment world, Jay was a floor trader and market maker on the CBOE, the world's largest options exchange. His experience includes trading a multi-million dollar options portfolio in equities options as well as serving as a consultant to Wall Street options trading groups. Jay also spent time as a senior analyst at a hedge fund of funds, where he analyzed professional options funds as well as traded option strategies for hedging purposes. All told, Jay has 20 years of options trading experience. He received his undergrad degree in Economics at the University of Illinois - Champaign, and his MBA and Master of Science in Information Management from Arizona State University.
Subscribe to all of Jay Soloff’s free trading research