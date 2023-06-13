 Trade of the Week: NU

Trade of the Week
by Jay Soloff
Subscribe to all of Jay Soloff’s free trading research

Analyzing block trades in options (very large trades) can be enlightening, but it can also leave you scratching your head at times. For example, last week someone appeared to sell a strangle nearly 50,000x (selling both a call and a put around the stock price) in Nu Holdings (NU) . This strategy will make over $4 million if the stock price is between $5.50 and $9 at expiration in January. However, there’s unlimited risk with this type of trade if the stock moves away from its current price.Thus, it’s likely there are other parts to this trade we aren’t seeing (or someone has a really strong appetite for risk). 

Up to $300 per Week Using This 3-Step Income Checklist

As long as you follow this 3-step checklist, you can feel confident you’re executing this strategy correctly:

1. The stock is under $15 (no more than $1,500 in capital required).

2. Positions are never held longer than 2 trading days.

3. Minimum target of 2% cash return per weekly trade.

Click here to see how applying this checklist to your account can hand you up to $300 per week.

 

Author: Jay SoloffJay Soloff is the Options Portfolio Manager at Investors Alley. Jay is also the editor for Options for Income, Profit Wheel 360, and co-editor of Weekly Income Accelerator with Tim Plaehn. Prior to joining the online investment world, Jay was a floor trader and market maker on the CBOE, the world's largest options exchange. His experience includes trading a multi-million dollar options portfolio in equities options as well as serving as a consultant to Wall Street options trading groups. Jay also spent time as a senior analyst at a hedge fund of funds, where he analyzed professional options funds as well as traded option strategies for hedging purposes. All told, Jay has 20 years of options trading experience. He received his undergrad degree in Economics at the University of Illinois - Champaign, and his MBA and Master of Science in Information Management from Arizona State University.
Subscribe to all of Jay Soloff’s free trading research