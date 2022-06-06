Trade of the Week: NKLA

Electric vehicle stocks haven’t been nearly as active as they were during the heart of the Covid crisis. However, Nikoka (NKLA) options traded over 200,000 contracts on a busy day last week, which is 4x the regular amount. In this case, it appears that a large institutional position was either rolled to July or closed out entirely. This trade accounted for about half of all the contracts traded that day.

