Trade of the Week: NFLX

This week, we are doing a covered call analysis on Netflix (NFLX).

The stock has been an interesting covered call candidate because of its relatively consistent upward trend for much of the past year.

Volatility hasn’t been all that high in the stock, likely due to the consistency of the trend.

We are looking at NFLX because there is a single stock covered call ETF from YieldMax, NFLY, which could be (or could not be) an interesting addition to the portfolio in my ETF Income Trader service.





