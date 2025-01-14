Trade of the Week: MSTR

This week, we are doing a covered call analysis on Microstrategy (MSTR).

The stock price has been both sharply up and sharply down over the past few weeks. Not surprisingly, volatility remains at elevated levels.

Because of the high volatility levels, the stock could be an interesting, yet risky, candidate for a covered call strategy.

We are looking at MSTR because there is a single stock covered call ETF from YieldMax, MSTY, which could be (or could not be) an interesting addition to the portfolio in my ETF Income Trader service.











