Trade of the Week: M

Last week, in my 48-Hour Income service, we sold a cash-secured put on department store stalwart, Macy’s (M).

In 48-Hour Income, the goal of the service is to generate 1% to 3% returns per week by selling 2-day puts in certain stocks.

M had earnings coming up the next day and its put option premiums appeared to be overpriced.

The stock climbed significantly higher than our strike price after earnings, so we are able to capture about 2.6% returns in around 2 days.